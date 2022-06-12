Police investigating after dead body found in Red Robin restaurant in Scottsdale

When officers arrived, they entered the business and found a deceased person inside, police said.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Authorities are investigating after a dead body was found inside a Red Robin Restaurant in Scottsdale Sunday morning.

Officials say Salt River Police officers were called to the restaurant near Pima and Indian Bend roads around 9:20 a.m. after an employee reported a broken door.

Salt River police say this is an active investigation and there are no additional details to release at this time.

If you have any information, you are asked to call police.

