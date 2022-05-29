Man found dead after going missing at Saguaro Lake

The man was swimming near the Butcher Jones area of the lake when he went missing.

MESA, Ariz. — A man is dead after visiting Saguaro Lake on Memorial Day Weekend.

The man was swimming near the Butcher Jones area of the lake around 5 p.m. on Sunday when he disappeared. His body was recovered hours later.

He hasn’t been identified by deputies.

Deputies were in the area investigating what happened.

Authorities also searched for a man who went missing at Lake Pleasant on Saturday in a similar, but unrelated, incident.

That incident marks six consecutive weeks where an incident happened at Lake Pleasant.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for the latest information.

Drowning Prevention Tips:

Drowning is the leading cause of death for children between ages 1-4 aside from birth defects, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Three children die every day as a result of drowning. Here are some tips from the CDC on how to protect children around water:

Learn life-saving skills.

Everyone should know the basics of swimming (floating, moving through the water) and CPR.

Fence it off.

Install a four-sided isolation fence, with self–closing and self–latching gates, around backyard swimming pools. This can help keep children away from the area when they aren’t supposed to be swimming. Pool fences should be completely separated from the house and play area from the pool.

Life jackets are a must.

Make sure kids wear life jackets in and around natural bodies of water, such as lakes or the ocean, even if they know how to swim. Life jackets can be used in and around pools for weaker swimmers too.

Keep a close watch