Man found dead with stab wound in central Phoenix

Police said the 28-year-old man appeared to have sustained stab wounds before he was found in central Phoenix.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is investigating the death of a man whose body was discovered near 14th and Jefferson streets on the morning of May 8.

Devante Wright, 28, was found by a member of the public at about 5:45 a.m. before police officers responded to the scene. The deceased had sustained a stab wound.

Police said Wright was last seen alive the night before at about 8:30 p.m.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department, or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO for Spanish Speakers) if they wish to remain anonymous.

