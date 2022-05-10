Man found dead with stab wound in central Phoenix

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is investigating the death of a man whose body was discovered near 14th and Jefferson streets on the morning of May 8.
Devante Wright, 28, was found by a member of the public at about 5:45 a.m. before police officers responded to the scene. The deceased had sustained a stab wound.
Police said Wright was last seen alive the night before at about 8:30 p.m.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department, or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO for Spanish Speakers) if they wish to remain anonymous.
Up to Speed
Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.