If you want to tie the knot at the Grand Canyon, you'll want to get your request in sooner.

The national park says a lack of staffing means applications for special use permits will take longer to process.

Weddings, family reunions, memorial services and organized group hikes all require permits.

Basic permits now take up to 30 days to process but will take up to 45 days starting Feb. 14.

More complex requests could take up to 90 days.

Commercial operations, such as road-based tours, also will be subject to the longer processing time into the summer.

