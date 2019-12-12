PHOENIX — New year, new highway signs.

Arizona is replacing the six highway signs that welcome drivers into the state. The current signs have been standing for nearly 30 years.

The first new sign is straightforward, an image of the Grand Canyon to represent the Grand Canyon state.

Of course, we’ve got to have one featuring a saguaro, so Saguaro National Park gets a sign.

Then we have the gorgeous red rocks of Sedona, then the iconic Horseshoe Bend.

The San Francisco Peaks rep the non-desert parts of the state, and then we have some organ pipe cacti to represent Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument.

So the signs offer a little taste of the sights you might get to see while you’re in Arizona.

Gov. Doug Ducey said at the signs' unveiling that more than 55 million people cross into Arizona each year.

The new designs will greet them on the highways beginning in early 2020.