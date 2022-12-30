Pinal County Sheriff's son laid to rest with fiancée and daughter

The family of three was killed after the car they were in was hit by a truck on December 16. The driver was arrested for possible impairment.

SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. — Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb and his family said a final goodbye to his 22-year-old son, his son's fiancée, and his daughter during a memorial service Friday.

Lamb spoke with the media before the service and shared a message for the driver who hit and killed his son and his son's family.

"I hope the family of the driver is listening because we're not angry," he said. "It was an accident. Our son went through something similar, and we don't feel any anger or resentment."

"There's nothing I want more than to listen to another song with Cooper," said his best friend, Miguel Salas.

One-by-one, loved ones spoke through the heartache, sharing stories, now memories they'll always hold close.

"Caroline, I love you forever," said one family member through tears. "I'm so proud of you."

Cooper's mother, Janel Lamb, spoke for a bit. She shared about the morning he was born and how he loved hot and spicy food, video games, and family.

"His greatest love was Caroline and Elaine," she said. "Cooper was one of the most caring people, always wanting to comfort people."

They also shared memories of 11-month-old Elaine, who was so full of life. They remembered how she fought during her 23-day stay in the NICU, how she loved naps and the donuts grandpa Lamb gave her. They called her a perfect angel who loved everyone she saw.

“She was a true blessing,” said Janel.

Both his parents spoke about the challenges Cooper faced and the challenges he overcame.

"I hope people remember him as the caring person that he was. I think that he's had some challenges, and people labeled him as something he wasn't. It destroyed him," said Sheriff Lamb. "To know that he had hurt somebody and he paid the price for that, and every day he thought about it. But he did what he could to fix his own life and to try and help other people come out of it. We're proud of the man that he was and how he fought. Addiction to Fentanyl isn't easy, and a lot of families out there are struggling with it. Both Cooper and Caroline were both success stories of overcoming that, and our granddaughter was a gift from God to be able to get them over the finish line."

They said burying a child is one of the hardest things a parent will do, and while Cooper, Caroline, and Elaine were all taken too soon, the legacy their families said they left behind will forever be remembered by those who knew them.

"We're still in shock from losing them," said Sheriff Lamb.

"Our two families have pulled together to honor these kids today," said Janel. “It does comfort us to know they’re together.”

