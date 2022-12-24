Fiance of Sheriff Mark Lamb's son dies after crash in Gilbert

The fatal crash happened Friday, Dec. 16. Mark Lamb's son, Cooper and the couple's infant granddaughter were killed in the crash.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GILBERT, Ariz. — >>Editor's Note: The above video is from a previously aired broadcast.

Caroline Patten, the fiance of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb's son Cooper, passed away after a week in the hospital following the deadly crash that killed Cooper Lamb and the couple's infant daughter Elaine.

Sheriff Mark Lamb shared Caroline's obituary to Facebook Saturday morning, confirming that she passed away Friday night.

Gilbert police say that the crash happened around 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16 when a truck driven by 21-year-old Brian Torres was traveling westbound when it T-boned Patten's car as she turned northbound from Elliot Road onto Cole Drive.

Police say that 22-year-old Cooper Lamb and his young daughter Elaine died on the scene. Patten, who was driving, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

She died Friday night, family confirmed.

Last night our sweet Caroline passed away. She went home to be with Cooper and Elaine.￼ Please keep her Family in your prayers. Here is some information for the funeral services next week. Posted by Sheriff Lamb on Saturday, December 24, 2022

Torres was not injured but was arrested for possible impairment, police say. The investigation is still ongoing at this time.

Deaths on Arizona roads

Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:

2011: 825 deaths

2012: 821 deaths

2013: 844 deaths

2014: 774 deaths

2015: 895 deaths

2016: 952 deaths

2017: 1,000 deaths

2018: 1,010 deaths

2019: 982 deaths

2020: 1,057 deaths

ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous

"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.

Up to Speed