Pilot, passenger injured in hang glider crash near Kingman

KINGMAN, Ariz. — Mohave County Sheriff’s officials say two men have been injured in the crash of a hang-glider style aircraft in northwestern Arizona. They say the crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday north of Kingman.

Sheriff’s officials say the two-seat ultra-light veered to the left after takeoff, causing the wing tip to hit the ground and the aircraft crashed nose first. They say the pilot suffered a broken leg and the passenger had a broken arm.

Both men were taken to a Kingman hospital for treatment. Their names and ages weren’t immediately released.

Authorities say the pilot and passenger both were wearing helmets and were properly fastened into the ultra-light at the time of the crash.

