Man shot dead at north Phoenix Motel 6

Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead at a local motel.

PHOENIX — A man is dead after a shooting was reported at a Motel 6 in north Phoenix Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Officers arrived at the motel on 23rd Avenue and Bell Road around 4:30 a.m. for a report that a man was shot, the Phoenix Police Department said. Officials pronounced the man dead on the scene.

Authorities are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. A suspect is currently outstanding, police said.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.