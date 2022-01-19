3-year-old boy found not breathing in Buckeye home

A 3-year-old child was found dead at a Buckeye home Wednesday morning, police say.

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — A 3-year-old boy is dead after being found unresponsive at a Buckeye home Wednesday morning.

The Buckeye Police Department received a call about the boy not breathing shortly after 8:30 a.m. in the area near Southern Avenue and Rooks Road. Officers arrived and tried to revive the child but the boy was pronounced dead on the scene.

The incident is currently under investigation. Authorities have not released the circumstances surrounding the incident, including what led up to the death, who was supervising the child, or if the death involved foul play.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News as more information become available.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.