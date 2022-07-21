Multiple people injured in Yavapai County shooting

Authorities say over 15 officers responded to the scene of a violent shooting early Thursday morning in Ash Fork.

YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — Yavapai County officials are investigating a shooting that injured multiple people early Thursday morning in Ash Fork.

Police started getting 911 calls at about midnight for reports of a "guy with the gun" near Cooks Trail.

At least two people sustained life-threatening injuries and have been taken to the hospital to undergo surgery, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office. One of the victims sustained head wounds.

YCSO said over 15 officers responded to the scene and some of them transported the victims to receive medical attention because it would have been difficult for an ambulance to get to that area.

A sweep of the scene turned up multiple weapons, numerous shell casings, and a blood trail leading to a nearby home.

YCSO said multiple suspects are being interviewed and the case is still under investigation.

