'Suspect is down': Police involved in West Phoenix shooting

No officers were injured in the shooting, the Phoenix Police Department said.

PHOENIX — Phoenix officers have confirmed a "suspect is down" after a police shooting, the city's police department said.

The shooting took place near the intersection of 111th Avenue and Camelback Road, police said.

Officers have yet to release the following information:

Events leading up to the shooting

Identity of the officers involved

How many officers shot their weapons

The identity of the suspect

What crime the suspect is believed to have committed

The specific health status of the suspect

This is a developing story. Tune in to 12 News for the latest information.

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.