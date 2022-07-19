'Suspect is down': Police involved in West Phoenix shooting

PHOENIX — Phoenix officers have confirmed a "suspect is down" after a police shooting, the city's police department said.
The shooting took place near the intersection of 111th Avenue and Camelback Road, police said.
Officers have yet to release the following information:
- Events leading up to the shooting
- Identity of the officers involved
- How many officers shot their weapons
- The identity of the suspect
- What crime the suspect is believed to have committed
- The specific health status of the suspect
This is a developing story. Tune in to 12 News for the latest information.
