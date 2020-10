Manuel Chee-Sanchez was reported missing on Friday before being found dead in his car on Saturday, police said.

YUMA, Ariz. — A Yuma man was found dead in his vehicle on Saturday after being reported missing on Friday in the 2200 block of South Ridgeview Drive.

Manuel Chee-Sanchez, 57, was reported missing from his residence at around 7 p.m. Friday. Chee-Sanchez had medical issues including the use of a device to assist in talking, police said.