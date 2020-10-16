Deputies investigating homicide after human remains found in Coconino County forest

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office is asking for any information to identify the person found on Oct. 3.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Coconino County Sheriff's Office is working to identify human remains found by a hunter in the Coconino County forest along Highway 180 on Oct. 3.

The hunter contacted deputies after finding suspicious bones he suspected could be human. When detectives arrived, they determined the bones were human and believed foul play likely played a role.

The incident is now being investigated as a homicide.

The Coconino County Medical Examiner said in their preliminary autopsy that the remains belonged to a man between 5 feet, 10 inches and 6 feet, 1 inch tall. He did not likely have a muscular build and was between the ages of 35 and 55-years-old.

The victim was wearing a T-shirt, dark-colored shorts, a black leather belt that had a black nylon utility pouch and sandals, deputies said.