An event raising awareness of Arizona’s missing will look different this year, but the message is still the same

This year's event will be held virtually due to COVID-19 concerns, but families are encouraged to participate.



This is an effort to find missing loved ones of our valley families. Law Enforcement maintains this is a high priority for them and the people looking for their family members. Families like Jessica Nunez's whose daughter disappeared last September.



"I don't know if my daughter is being trafficked. I don't know if she's being held captive in a basement," she told 12News.



Alicia Navarro, 15, is one of almost 2,000 missing persons reported right now in Arizona. She disappeared last year and left nothing but a note.



"There is not one day that I don't think of you," her mom added.



Nunez says she's never giving up and neither is the Phoenix Police Department.



"I just encouraged people to report a missing person case, some people don't report it because they don't think it's a crime or they don't know that there's someone out there that can help them, so let us take the report and connect you with the right resources." Sgt. Maggie Cox with Phoenix P.D. told 12News.



Even though this Saturday's event is virtual, it shouldn't discourage parents like Nunez from providing DNA and details about their lost loved ones.



"There is not one day. That I don't ask myself are you okay? Where are you? And why haven't you reached out to me," Nunez said.



She's helping officers connect any clues that might turn up even a glimmer of hope.



"My daughter did not just disappear like that. I need to know what's going on," she added.



With so many families in similar situations, police are hoping for participation to carry out plans to find and protect the missing persons in our state.



"I'm not going to give up. She's my daughter," Nunez stated.



More event information: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=viQsz6Duofo



What: Missing In Arizona (MIA) Day 2020 – Virtual



When: Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Who: Phoenix Police Detectives and Advocates will be taking reports and scheduling DNA collection for a later date.