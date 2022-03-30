Authorities find missing 12-year-old Safford girl in South Carolina after 10 days

The family of 12-year-old Betty Taylor, who went missing from Safford 10 days ago, said she was found on Hilton Head Island.

SAFFORD, Ariz. — A missing 12-year-old girl has been found in South Carolina after she never returned from a walk in Safford over a week ago.

Betty Taylor's father, Justin Taylor, posted on Facebook just after 2 a.m. Wednesday that his daughter was found safe in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. Justin said he will fly out to get Betty.

Family members confirmed that one person is in custody regarding the situation.

Betty Taylor vanished after she went for a walk on Sunday, March 20 around 11 a.m., according to her family and Graham County authorities.

Taylor's family told 12 News that going for a walk was not unusual for Betty describing her as an adventurous, nature-loving independent girl.

But when the clock struck 6 p.m. Sunday and Betty still wasn't home, her family was concerned.

