Mesa police locate missing 89-year-old man

Mesa PD said Carl Naegeli was last seen near Center and Brown roads.

MESA, Ariz. — Mesa police say an 89-year-old man who went missing Thursday afternoon has been found safe and is being reunited with his family.

Authorities said Carl Naegeli was seen in the area of Center and Brown roads around 2:30 p.m.

Mesa PD said Naegeli's family was concerned for his safety since he has been diagnosed with dementia.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

Up to Speed