Homicide investigation underway after body of missing man discovered in Phoenix

Maison Whitson disappeared this year, and police received 911 calls reporting his body had been located over the weekend.

PHOENIX — A man who went missing earlier this year turned up dead after his body was discovered in a west Phoenix neighborhood Saturday morning.

Maison Whitson, 44, disappeared in January, and police received 911 calls reporting his body had been located weeks later next to a home near 35th Avenue and Alice Avenue.

Officers found that Whitson had been dead for some time given the state of his body.

Phoenix police are investigating his death as a homicide as detectives gather clues and interview people in the area.

No suspect information has been released yet, and Whitson’s cause of death hasn’t been explained.

Anyone with information is urged to call Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers if you wish to remain anonymous.

