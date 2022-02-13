Authorities searching for missing 7-year-old in Pinal County

Officials said the 7-year-old boy was on a two-day visit with his biological mother when he was reported missing.

GOLD CANYON, Ariz. — A 7-year-old boy is missing from his guardian's home in Gold Canyon and authorities are asking for the public's help to find him.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office said 7-year-old Aiden Spitz was last seen at his legal guardians home near the U.S. 60 highway. Aiden left the home for a two-day visit with his biological mother, Courtney Spitz.

Officials said Spitz has cut off all communication with the legal guardian.

Aiden was wearing a gray t-shirt and sweats, a brown jacket with fleece and black and gray Jordan gym shoes. He's 60 inches tall and 70 lbs with blue eyes and blonde hair.

Anyone with information about Aiden's whereabouts is asked to call the PCSO at (520)-866-5111.

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.