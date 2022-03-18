Flagstaff man dies following vehicle-pedestrian crash

The man was transported to the Flagstaff Medical Center for emergency care but was later pronounced deceased, police say.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — A man has died after a crash between a vehicle and pedestrian Thursday evening near Flagstaff.

Flagstaff police responded to a call at approximately 11:01 p.m. regarding a collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian near the 3400 block of E. Route 66, the department said.

When officers arrived, they located 45-year-old Riley Belone of Flagstaff in the roadway with serious head injuries.

Belone was transported to the Flagstaff Medical Center for emergency care and was later pronounced deceased, according to Flagstaff PD.

Investigators learned the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Route 66 behind another vehicle in the curb lane when they observed the vehicle take evasive action to avoid an obstruction in the roadway, police said.

The driver involved in the crash reported changing lanes to the left lane and was unable to avoid Belone in the left lane, who was crossing E. Route 66 from the south sidewalk.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene and was cooperative in the investigation, police said. The collision is under investigation to determine contributing factors.

