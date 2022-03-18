Meth, marijuana and money seized in Avondale drug bust

Officials said they seized more than 2 pounds of methamphetamine, 37 pounds of marijuana 5,000 M30 pills and money during the bust.

AVONDALE, Ariz. — A number of drugs are off the streets in Avondale after a recent drug bust, officials said.

According to a Facebook post from the Avondale Police Department, the Tactical Operations Unit executed a search warrant on March 17 at a home near 107th Avenue and Thomas Road.

The search found several substances and materials including:

2.2 pounds of methamphetamine

36.5 pounds of marijuana

5,000 M30 pills believed to contain fentanyl

1 handgun

More than $24,000 in U.S. currency.

Officials said the Street Crimes Bureau began its investigation after receiving complaints about possible drug sales.

Initial findings revealed the primary suspect, Gary Gomez, Jr., appeared to be distributing methamphetamine, fentanyl, and marijuana.

In the morning hours of March 17, 2022 Avondale Police Department Tactical Operations Unit executed a search warrant at... Posted by Avondale AZ Police Department on Friday, March 18, 2022

Authorities added Gomez is currently in custody and pending several charges.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

12 News on YouTube