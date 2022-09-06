Lori Vallow’s son accused of sex crimes in Mesa, police say

According to a police report, 26-year-old Colby Ryan was arrested in Mesa Saturday evening near Baseline and Dobson roads.

MESA, Ariz — Lori Vallow Daybell's son is in jail after being arrested for alleged sex crimes, according to the Mesa Police Department.

The police report states Friday evening, the victim reported to police that Ryan had sexually assaulted her two days before.

According to the report, Ryan came over to her house, and when Ryan reportedly tried to initiate sexual contact, the victim told Ryan to stop several times using such words as “stop, “this isn’t a good idea." and "I don’t want to do this."

Police said despite the victim refusing his advances, Ryan continued to engage in sexual relations.

The report states the victim said Ryan eventually said he was sorry and started to cry.

According to the report, the victim recorded a conversation with Ryan in which he agreed he "raped" the victim.

Police said the recording was turned over to Mesa police.

After Ryan was arrested, police said he admitted to engaging in sexual activity with the victim without her consent.

Ryan was booked into the Maricopa County Jail and is accused of sexual assault and two counts of domestic violence.

Who is Lori Vallow Daybell?

Lori Vallow Daybell, who used to live in the Valley, has been in custody in Idaho for more than two years.

She and her husband Chad Daybell are facing a slew of charges there connected to the deaths of her children, Tylee and JJ, who used to live in Arizona. Both Chad and Lori are also facing additional charges connected to the deaths of their former spouses.

They've each pleaded not guilty to the charges. The couple is facing the death penalty for their respective charges.

Lori moved to Idaho with the kids from Arizona in September 2019. They disappeared before the end of the month.

After the kids' disappeared, Daybell's first wife, Tammy Daybell, died in October 2019. Originally, it was believed she died in her sleep, but investigators later determined her death was suspicious, exhumed her body and charged Daybell and Vallow Daybell with her death.

A few weeks after Tammy's death, Lori and Chad Daybell got married in Hawaii.

Investigators believe Lori and Chad Daybell had returned to Rexburg until police first came around for a welfare check on her kids around Thanksgiving 2019.

Lori and Chad Daybell then disappeared to Hawaii until Lori was originally arrested for failing to produce her kids in February 2020 and extradited back to Idaho in March of that year. Chad Daybell would later be arrested in June 2020 after the children's bodies were discovered on his property.

Vallow Daybell's eldest son, Colby Ryan, is Tylee's older brother. When interviewed about the case, Ryan told police that he tried to contact his sister via FaceTime several times, but Vallow kept making excuses as to why Tylee couldn't talk to him.

