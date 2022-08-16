Lori Vallow Daybell appears in Idaho court Tuesday

Lori Vallow Daybell, who used to live in the Valley, has been in custody in Idaho for more than two years.

IDAHO, USA — Lori Vallow Daybell came into an Idaho courtroom smiling Tuesday morning.

She and her husband Chad Daybell are facing a slew of charges there connected to the deaths of her children, Tylee and JJ, who used to live in Arizona. Both Chad and Lori are also facing additional charges connected to the deaths of their former spouses.

They've each pleaded not guilty to the charges. The couple is facing the death penalty for their respective charges.

Lori Vallow Dabyell appeared in court Tuesday morning for a hearing regarding motions filed by her defense team. Her team is asking the judge to consider remanding a grand jury for probable cause in regards to the alleged aggravating factors that came up when the state filed to seek the death penalty.

The defense also argued to remand the indictment back to a grand jury, claiming the conspiracy charge could be confusing to a jury when the case goes to trial. The prosecution stated it was opposed to both motions. A judge said he'd issue written decisions for each motion.

Both Chad and Lori Vallow Daybell have a joint trial scheduled for January 2023 in Boise, Idaho.

Lori moved to Idaho with the kids from Arizona in September 2019. They disappeared before the end of the month.

After the kids' disappeared, Daybell's first wife, Tammy Daybell, died in October 2019. Originally, it was believed she died in her sleep, but investigators later determined her death was suspicious, exhumed her body and charged Daybell and Vallow Daybell with her death.

A few weeks after Tammy's death, Lori and Chad Daybell got married in Hawaii.

Investigators believe Lori and Chad Daybell had returned to Rexburg until police first came around for a welfare check on her kids around Thanksgiving 2019.

Lori and Chad Daybell then disappeared to Hawaii until Lori was originally arrested for failing to produce her kids in February 2020 and extradited back to Idaho in March of that year. Chad Daybell would later be arrested in June 2020 after the children's bodies were discovered on his property.

