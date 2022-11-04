Chad and Lori Vallow Daybell to have joint trial in January 2023: Judge's order

The joint trial is scheduled for 10 weeks in Ada County, Idaho. The couple is accused of killing Vallow Daybell's kids, JJ and Tylee.

Lori Vallow Daybell's trial in Idaho has been moved to January 2023 so she can be tried alongside her husband Chad Daybell, according to a new court filing released Thursday.

Her trial was originally scheduled for October 2022 after she was arraigned last month. Now, a judge in Idaho granted the prosecution's motion to move her trial to January with Chad Daybell's. The joint trial is scheduled for 10 weeks in Ada County, Idaho.

Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell are currently in custody in Idaho, facing charges in the deaths of her children, Tylee and JJ, who used to live in Arizona. Both Chad and Lori are also facing additional charges connected to the deaths of their former spouses.

They've each pleaded not guilty to the charges. The couple is both facing the death penalty for their respective charges.

Lori moved to Idaho with the kids from Arizona in September 2019. They disappeared before the end of the month.

After the kids' disappeared, Daybell's first wife, Tammy Daybell, died in October 2019. Originally, it was believed she died in her sleep, but investigators later determined her death was suspicious, exhumed her body and charged Daybell and Vallow Daybell with her death.

A few weeks after Tammy's death, Lori and Chad Daybell got married in Hawaii.

Investigators believe Lori and Chad Daybell had returned to Rexburg until police first came around for a welfare check on her kids around Thanksgiving 2019.

Lori and Chad Daybell then disappeared to Hawaii until Lori was originally arrested for failing to produce her kids in February 2020 and extradited back to Idaho in March of that year. Chad Daybell would later be arrested in June 2020 after the children's bodies were discovered on his property.

