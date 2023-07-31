Lightning strike causes fire at tree farm in Maricopa

Authorities said the fire was caused by a lightning strike around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night.

MARICOPA, Ariz. — A fire is burning at the Thunderbird Farms tree fire in Maricopa, according to authorities.

Chief Allen Allcot with Thunderbird Fire said the fire was caused by a lightning strike fire that started around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night.

"Crews are treating this blaze like a hay fire and have set up a perimeter around [the] property," Allcot said.

Allcot said crews expect to have the fire out within the next two weeks.

According to Allcot, there are homes and another tree farm west of the fire but they are not being threatened by the fire at this time.

This is the second fire in the past few years to have happened at the tree farm, Allcot said.

Wildfire Go-Kit:

Residents in wildfire-prone areas are urged to have an emergency supplies kit to bring with them of they are evacuated from their homes, especially as Arizona residents are beginning to see early widespread fire activity throughout the state.

An emergency supply kit should be put together long before a wildfire or another disaster occurs. Make sure to keep it easily accessible so you can take it with you when you have to evacuate.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recommends that residents near a disaster store emergency supplies in a plastic tub, small suitcase, trash can, backpack, or other containers.

Residents should make sure they have the necessities, such as three gallons of water per person and a three-day supply of ready-to-eat food, the NFPA said. A first-aid kit, prescription medications, contact lenses, and non-prescription drugs should also be taken into account.

Copies of any important family documents, including insurance policies, identification, bank account records, and emergency contact numbers should also be taken and put into a waterproof, portable container in your kit, the NFPA said.

The association lists other items that would help in a disaster, including:

Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person

Battery-powered or hand-cranked radio and a NOAA weather radio to receive up-to-date information

Dust mask or cotton T-shirt to filter the air

Matches in a waterproof container

Complete change of clothing including long pants, long sleeve shirts, and sturdy shoes stored in a waterproof container

Signal flare