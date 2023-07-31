Roof partially collapses at Chandler commercial building, multiple people taken to hospital

Police are asking everyone to avoid the area. A large hole can be seen in the roof of a commercial building.

Multiple people have been taken to the hospital following a commercial fire in Chandler, according to authorities.

The Chandler Police Department said roadways are closed near 56th Street and Chandler Boulevard, and 56th and Galveston streets as crews battle the fire.

Eastbound and westbound traffic are shut down in the area, according to police.

Police are asking everyone to stay out of the area.

Crews from Chandler, Phoenix, Mesa, Tempe and Guadalupe are currently working on extinguishing a commercial fire, police said.

Sky12 footage shows fire crews spraying water over a large hole in the roof of a commercial building in the area.