Person pushed into traffic, hit by car in central Phoenix, police say

Police are searching for a possible suspect

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — Police are investigating a crash where someone was pushed into the street and hit by a vehicle in central Phoenix on Monday.

The incident happened near 5th Avenue and Bethany Home Road, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Witnesses told police a pedestrian was pushed into oncoming traffic by a male suspect, police said.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. The person hit by the car was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No other information has been released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

#BREAKING @PhoenixPolice have set up a larger perimeter in area near Central & Bethany Home.



Police searching for man they say pushed someone into street at 5th Ave & Bethany Home.



The victim was hit by a passing car and is in critical condition.

Updates at @12News #News #PHX pic.twitter.com/jZ33OXAuxt — Jonathan McCall (@JonathanMcCall) July 31, 2023

Watch 12News+ for free

You can now watch 12News content anytime, anywhere thanks to the 12News+ app!

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

Users can also watch on-demand videos of top stories, local politics, I-Team investigations, Arizona-specific features and vintage videos from the 12News archives.

Roku: Add the channel from the Roku store or by searching for "12 News KPNX."