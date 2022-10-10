'Tis the season! Kaibab National Forest opens Christmas tree permit season

The actual chopping down of trees will not be allowed until Nov. 1.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ARIZONA, USA — 'Tis the season for permits for cutting down potential Christmas trees in Arizona.

The Kaibab National Forest will make Christmas tree permits available online starting Thursday. The permits for ranger districts in north-central Arizona will only be obtainable via Recreation.gov.

No permits will be given in person.

The actual chopping down of trees will not be allowed until Nov. 1. Each permit holder can cut a maximum of five trees at $15 per tree. The permits apply to specific tree species no more than 10 feet tall.

The permits expire Dec. 31.

More specific instructions on which types of trees and a map of where people can cut down trees are available on the website.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.