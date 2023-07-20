Judge grants injunction to stop Arizona from enforcing new law targeting transgender athletes

Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne said he will appeal the judge's decision.

PHOENIX — A federal judge has granted an injunction stopping Arizona from enforcing a new law prohibiting transgender students from playing on sports teams that align with their gender.

The families of two transgender girls in Arizona filed litigation earlier this year targeting legislation signed by former Gov. Doug Ducey in 2022 that restricts transgender girls from competing alongside girls in athletic activities.

On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Jennifer Zipps issued an order that grants an injunction seeking to stop Arizona from enforcing the law and allowing the plaintiffs to participate in girls' sports.

"There is no evidence that any defendant will be harmed by allowing plaintiffs to continue playing with their peers as they have done until now," the judge's order states.

Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne, who was listed as a defendant in the case, said the litigation process is not over.

“We will appeal this ruling. This will ultimately be decided by the United States Supreme Court, and they will rule in our favor," the Republican education leader said in a statement.

