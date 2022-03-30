Gov. Doug Ducey signs bills restricting trans athletes, surgeries

One of the bills signed into law prohibits gender reassignment surgery for Arizona's juveniles.

PHOENIX — Gov. Doug Ducey has signed legislation prohibiting transgender youth from undergoing gender reassignment surgery and transgender girls from competing in school athletics.

Democrats have previously denounced the legislation, calling it dehumanizing to trans youth and unnecessary.

But the governor said the new laws are needed to maintain "fairness" and protect children from undergoing irreversible surgery.

"This legislation is common-sense and narrowly-targeted to address these two specific issues ⁠— while ensuring that transgender individuals continue to receive the same dignity, respect and kindness as every individual in our society,” Ducey said in a statement.

Senate Bill 1138 delays irreversible gender reassignment surgery until the age of 18.

S.B. 1165 requires all Arizona public schools, and any private schools that compete against them, to expressly designate their interscholastic athletics teams based on the biological sex of the participating students.

Some critics of the sports bill have questioned whether it's really solving a problem since few trans athletes compete in Arizona schools.

Since 2017, about 16 trans athletes have received waivers to play on teams that align with their gender identities out of about 170,000 high school athletes in the state, according to the Arizona Interscholastic Association.

“This bill to me is all about biology,” said Republican Rep. Shawnna Bolick, who said she played on a coed team in the 1980s but could not have made the high school boys team. “In my opinion, it's unfair to allow biological males to compete with biological girls sports.”

Ducey has additionally signed legislation that will outlaw abortions after 15 weeks if the U.S. Supreme Court allows it.

The Arizona abortion legislation mirrors a Mississippi law now being considered by the nation’s high court. The bill explicitly says it does not overrule a state law in place for more than 100 years that would ban abortion outright if the Supreme Court overrules Roe v. Wade, the 1973 case that enshrined the right to abortion in law.