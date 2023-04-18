New lawsuit attempts to stop Arizona from enforcing restrictions on transgender athletes

A lawsuit filed this week claims it's unconstitutional for Arizona to prohibit transgender girls from playing on female sports teams.

PHOENIX — A new lawsuit seeks to stop Arizona from enforcing a law prohibiting transgender girls from competing on female sports teams.

The families of two transgender girls in Arizona have filed litigation targeting legislation signed by former Gov. Doug Ducey last year that restricts transgender girls from competing alongside girls in athletic activities.

Republican backers of Arizona's law claimed the restriction was needed to prevent transgender girls from dominating women’s sporting events, arguing they would supposedly have a physical advantage.

Arizona is one of several U.S. states to enact legal limitations on transgender girls playing girls' sports in recent years, according to the New York Times.

Lawyers representing the families argue that Arizona's new law is discriminatory and violates the rights of transgender girls.

"The Ban, therefore, undermines the health and well-being of Plaintiffs by denying their access to school sports without any exceedingly persuasive rationale to support it," the lawsuit states.

One of the plaintiffs is a 15-year-old who wishes to try out for her school's volleyball team. According to the lawsuit, the plaintiff began receiving puberty-blocking medication at the age of 11, which prevented her from experiencing the physiological changes associated with adolescent boys.

Because the plaintiff lives as a girl in all aspects of her life, the lawsuit claims it would be harmful to force her to play alongside boys.

"It would be painful and humiliating for (the plaintiff) to be forced to be on a boys’ team and would also contradict her medical care," the lawsuit states.

The legal complaint is attempting to prevent Arizona's officials from stopping the plaintiffs from playing on school sports teams consistent with their gender identity.

