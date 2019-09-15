PHOENIX — An inmate who was in custody on a $200 bond at a detention facility in northern Arizona died after he became unresponsive in his cell.

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office said 63-year old Floyd Jackson was pronounced dead around 7:45 a.m. at the Coconino County Detention Facility.

Members of the medical staff were conducting a medical assessment on Jackson when he became unresponsive around 7:15 a.m.

They began lifesaving measures, including CPR, until paramedics arrived on scene.

Jackson's cause of death is currently under investigation by the sheriff's office Criminal Investigations Division.

An autopsy is being performed by the Coconino County Medical Examiner.

Jackson was transported to the Coconino County Detention Facility from the Maricopa County Jail on Sept. 12 and was housed in a cell by himself.

Jackson was in custody on a $200 bond for an outstanding warrant for driving on a suspended license out of Flagstaff Justice Court.

The investigation is ongoing.

