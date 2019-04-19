SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — An inmate at Scottsdale City Jail died Thursday morning from what police say appears to be a medical event.

Police say 53-year-old Matthew Chase was taken into custody without incident Wednesday afternoon on an outstanding arrest warrant.

Chase was booked into a cell at Scottsdale City Jail, where he was observed overnight by jail staff. Thursday morning, jail staff saw Chase appeared to be bleeding from the nose.

Chase was standing and alert and denied medical attention, but jail staff requested medics. Before Scottsdale Fire arrived, Chase lost consciousness and fell to the floor, police say.

He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead just before 7:30 a.m. Police said there was no struggle or physical interaction between Chase and officers during his arrest or when he was booked into the jail.

There is an investigation underway and Chase's cause of death will be determined by the Maricopa County Medical Examiner.