Gilbert QuikTrip sells winning $473 million Powerball ticket

Arizona Lottery offers a few tips on what to do if you have the winning ticket.

GILBERT, Ariz. — On Tuesday someone walked into the QuickTrip near Warner and Gilbert Roads and walked out $473.1 million richer.

According to a statement issued by lottery officials, the jackpot is the largest ever won in Arizona on a single ticket.

The winner, who hasn't come forward yet, will have the choice between an estimated annuity of $473.1 million, paid in 30 payments over 29 years, or a lump-sum payment of $283.3 million.

There are a few tips Arizona Lottery officials suggest the winner do with their ticket:

Sign the winning ticket:

“Sign that ticket. It’s a bearer instrument. You have to bring it to us and once you sign it no one else can claim it,” said John Gilliland with the Arizona Lottery.

Keep it safe:

“Keep it safe because you have to have the ticket. It has to be legible. It can’t be defaced. It can’t be damaged,” said Gilliland.

Have an ID:

“When you come in. Come in with your state ID. So, you can prove who you are and we can pay you that money,” said Gilliland.

The winning numbers from Wednesday night's Powerball drawing were 11, 36, 61, 62, 68 with Powerball number 4.

“It is a life-changing moment for this winner,” Arizona Lottery Executive Director Gregg Edgar said in a statement. “It also means millions of dollars to our state’s economy, to this winner’s community, and to the vital programs and services funded by Arizona Lottery ticket sales.”

A 2019 Arizona law specifies that winners of Arizona Lottery prizes of $100,000 or more automatically remain anonymous for 90 days but can choose to remain anonymous permanently.

The winner has six months to claim the jackpot.

