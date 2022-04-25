$1 million Powerball ticket among several winning tickets sold in Arizona

Lottery players of the Powerball, Fantasy 5 and Mega Millions games hit big jackpots over the April 22 weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — With the Powerball jackpot nearing $420 million Monday, there were several lottery winners who hit it big over the weekend.

According to officials, there were winners in the Powerball, Fantasy Five and Mega Millions games. Here's who found themselves a bit richer this week:

Powerball

A $1 million winning ticket was sold at a Circle K on Riverside Drive in Parker. The winning ticket for the April 23 drawing matched five numbers, but didn't match the Powerball to win the main jackpot.

The winning Powerball numbers were 10, 39, 47, 49, 56 with a Powerball of 8.

Officials also announced a $50,000 winning ticket was sold at a Safeway near Highway 95 in Fort Mohave. The winning ticket matched four out of the five numbers, and the Powerball.

Fantasy Five

Two winners recently split the April 23 $137,000 Fantasy Five jackpot, taking home $68,500 each. According to officials, both winners matched all five numbers.

The Fantasy Five numbers were 4,17, 22, 28, 34.

One winning ticket was sold at a Food Mart on Thomas Road in Phoenix

and the second winning ticket was sold at a Safeway on Valencia Road in Tucson.

Mega Millions

A $30,000 winning ticket was sold for the April 22 drawing at a Big AZ Market near Highway 95 in Bullhead City. The Mega Millions numbers were 7, 28, 29, 58, 59 with Mega Ball 10.

12 News on YouTube

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Gambling Addiction

If you or someone you know could have a gambling addiction, here are some resources to seek help: