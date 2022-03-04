Casa Grande woman indicted for alleged $191K lottery fraud

Barbara Kay White, 50, is accused of lying to the Arizona Lottery when she collected $191,000 in June 2020.

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — A Casa Grande woman was recently indicted for allegedly attempting to fraudulently steal $191,100 from the Arizona Lottery.

Barbara Kay White, 50, is accused of lying to lottery officials when she collected her winnings in June 2020, according to the Arizona Attorney General's Office.

White allegedly didn't tell Arizona Lottery she worked at a local retailer that sold lottery tickets, which would have excluded her from winning prizes under Arizona law.

When asked if she worked for a retailer, White allegedly checked "No" on the forms as she collected the lottery winnings.

White's indictment charges her with theft, fraud and perjury. She's scheduled to be arraigned in Maricopa County Superior Court on March 10.

