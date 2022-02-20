2 teens hurt after drive-by shooting in Glendale

The shooting happened in a neighborhood near Glendale and 67th avenues.

GLENDALE, Ariz — Two teens were hospitalized after police say a drive-by shooting happened in Glendale on Sunday.

The shooting happened in a neighborhood near Glendale and 67th avenues. Police were tipped off by the city’s ShotSpotter system that alerts them to gunfire.

Shortly after that, several 911 calls reported that a 15-year-old boy was shot.

Police said a vehicle drove past the victim and several gunshots erupted from the window, and he was struck.

The teen, who was not identified, was taken to a hospital where he is expected to survive. Around the same time, another juvenile showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police say that juvenile was hurt from the same shooting as the 15-year-old. They are expected to survive too.

Investigators say both victims aren’t cooperating with the investigation.

No information on suspects or the suspect car was given.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for the latest updates.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.