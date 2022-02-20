Argument leads to deadly shooting in west Phoenix; suspect still at large

After getting 911 calls of a shooting, officers rushed to the area and found 33-year-old Britten Singleton had been shot.

PHOENIX — Police are searching for a suspect who shot and killed a man in west Phoenix early Sunday morning during an argument.

The shooting happened at an apartment just north of Indian School Road and I-17 around 5:20 a.m.

After getting 911 calls of a shooting, officers rushed to the area and found 33-year-old Britten Singleton had been shot.

Singleton was transported to a hospital where he later died.

Investigators learned that Singleton and another person got into some sort of argument when the suspect pulled out a gun and fired.

Police didn’t provide any description of the suspect.

The investigation is still ongoing.

If you have any information about this case, you’re asked to call Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers if you wish to remain anonymous.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.