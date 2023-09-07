Fall Arizona restaurant week starts Sept. 8

The statewide event includes 180 restaurants and runs from Sept. 8 to 17.

ARIZONA, USA — Arizona Restaurant Week is back. From Sept. 8 to 17, Arizonans can enjoy a price fixe dinner at 180 restaurants across the state.

The pricing ranges from $33-55, excluding beverages, tax and gratuity, and is at participating restaurants from Flagstaff to Tucson. While tickets are not required, the Arizona Restaurant Association does recommend making a reservation, as the restaurants fill up quickly.

New in 2023

While most restaurants are participating in restaurant week for dinner, there are now options for breakfast and lunch.

Up to Speed