French toast breakfast sliders are on the menu at White Castle

The tasty-looking French Toast Slider is one of the new breakfast options at White Castle.

PHOENIX — We're not Harold and Kumar, but we'd probably put up with as much as they did to get a taste of the new options at White Castle.

The fast-food chain recently announced that it would be serving up French Toast Sliders and Cheddar Cheese Rings. While the former features scrambled eggs and sausage patties on two slices of French toast, the new sliders are being served all day long.

“White Castle has been innovating for over 100 years, starting with the Slider that remains an inspiration for Cravers everywhere,” said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. “We are fortunate to have the best restaurant operations leaders in the business, and we can’t wait to serve up these new additions to our Anything, Anytime menu. But come and try ‘em quick – they are here for a limited time only.”

