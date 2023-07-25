Criminal case still unresolved 5 years after Arizona trooper's death in Avondale

AVONDALE, Ariz. — Tuesday marked the five-year anniversary of when Arizona Department of Public Safety Trooper Tyler Edenhofer was fatally shot in Avondale.
On July 25, 2018, Edenhofer was killed on Interstate 10 after a suspect got ahold of another trooper's gun and fired two shots. Edenhofer, 24, was finishing his last night of field training on the day he was killed.
Another trooper was wounded during the altercation.
Isaac King, 25, was later charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault, and endangerment. His criminal case remains pending in Maricopa County Superior Court.
Court records show a trial date has been set for Feb. 7, 2024.
King's case appears to have been interrupted by proceedings that were needed to determine the defendant's mental competency. A Maricopa County judge ruled earlier this year that King was capable of understanding court matters, records show.
An outstanding issue in the case "is whether the defendant will remain competent," according to a court entry in the case from May 2.
Up to Speed
What is the Valley?:
“The Valley” is what locals call the Phoenix Metropolitan Area. It is considered the largest metropolitan area in the Southwest.
The Valley is made up of various major cities other than Phoenix, including:
- Mesa
- Chandler
- Scottsdale
- Tempe
- Glendale
- Surprise
- Peoria
- Gilbert
- El Mirage
- Avondale
- Litchfield Park
- Goodyear
- Buckeye
Whether a city is in the “East Valley” or “West Valley” depends on where it is in relation to Phoenix.
The cities of the Valley have a combined population of 4,845,832 people, according to the 2020 United States Census. This makes it the 11th largest metropolitan area in the country right behind the Boston and Atlanta areas.