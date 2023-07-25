Criminal case still unresolved 5 years after Arizona trooper's death in Avondale

Tuesday marks the five-year anniversary of when Trooper Tyler Edenhofer was fatally shot. The suspect's case is scheduled to go to trial in 2024.

AVONDALE, Ariz. — Tuesday marked the five-year anniversary of when Arizona Department of Public Safety Trooper Tyler Edenhofer was fatally shot in Avondale.

On July 25, 2018, Edenhofer was killed on Interstate 10 after a suspect got ahold of another trooper's gun and fired two shots. Edenhofer, 24, was finishing his last night of field training on the day he was killed.

Another trooper was wounded during the altercation.

Isaac King, 25, was later charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault, and endangerment. His criminal case remains pending in Maricopa County Superior Court.

Court records show a trial date has been set for Feb. 7, 2024.

King's case appears to have been interrupted by proceedings that were needed to determine the defendant's mental competency. A Maricopa County judge ruled earlier this year that King was capable of understanding court matters, records show.

An outstanding issue in the case "is whether the defendant will remain competent," according to a court entry in the case from May 2.

Up to Speed

What is the Valley?:

“The Valley” is what locals call the Phoenix Metropolitan Area. It is considered the largest metropolitan area in the Southwest.

The Valley is made up of various major cities other than Phoenix, including:

Mesa

Chandler

Scottsdale

Tempe

Glendale

Surprise

Peoria

Gilbert

El Mirage

Avondale

Litchfield Park

Goodyear

Buckeye

Whether a city is in the “East Valley” or “West Valley” depends on where it is in relation to Phoenix.