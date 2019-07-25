PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video is from an August 2018 memorial service honoring Edenhofer.

Arizona Department of Public Safety Trooper Tyler Edenhofer died one year ago Thursday but his presence continues to be felt across the Valley.

The department paid a tribute to Edenhofer on its social media pages.

Gov. Doug Ducey also paid tribute to Edenhofer, calling him one of Arizona's "finest."

Edenhofer was shot and killed on Interstate 10 near Avondale Boulevard on July 25, 2018 after a fight ensued with a suspect accused of throwing rocks at cars.

That suspect, Isaac King, is accused of fighting with multiple law enforcement officers, getting a hold of Trooper Sean Rodecap's gun and firing at least two shots.

One of those shots was fatal; the other wounded Trooper Dalin Dorris.

Edenhofer had graduated from the State Trooper Academy on May 4 and was finishing his last night of field training on the night of his death.

The 24-year-old was the youngest fallen trooper from the department.

King was charged with first-degree murder and other counts. He has since pleaded not guilty.

His case is expected to be heard in court next on Aug. 6.