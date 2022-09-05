8-year-old killed in ATV crash northeast of Payson

Sheriff's officials said a Mesa area family had been camping near Bear Canyon Lake when the child went missing after taking the family's ATV.

PAYSON, Ariz. — An 8-year-old child was killed Sunday in an ATV crash in Northern Arizona, according to the Coconino County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said around 1 p.m., the department received a report of a missing child from a campsite near Bear Canyon Lake, just northeast of Payson.

Due to the remote location, officials said sheriff's deputies, DPS troopers and Forest Service personnel responded to the call.

Sheriff's officials said a Mesa area family had been camping near Bear Canyon Lake when the child went missing after taking the family's ATV.

Officials said the family immediately reported the incident to the camp host and began looking for the missing child. Shortly later, family members located the ATV and the child down a steep embankment.

Sheriff's officials said the child was not breathing and was transported to another location, where they met with medical personnel. The child was pronounced deceased on scene.

Coconino County Sheriff's Office said the investigation is ongoing.

