ATV driver killed in crash by impaired driver in central Phoenix

The suspected impaired driver was booked into jail for manslaughter, authorities said.

PHOENIX — A man is dead after he was driving an ATV in central Phoenix and collided with an impaired driver Friday, officials said.

The Phoenix Police Department said a woman in a sedan was driving on Osborn Road and making a left turn onto 15th Street when she turned in front of a Polaris ATV, causing the vehicles to crash.

The driver of the ATV, 32-year-old Trenton Buckner was taken to the hospital for serious injuries where he later died, officers said.

The woman, 30-year-old Monique Newton, stayed on the scene where officers said she showed signs of impairment. Newton was processed for a DUI and was booked into jail for manslaughter, police said.

Deaths on Arizona roadways:

Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:

2011: 825 deaths

2012: 821 deaths

2013: 844 deaths

2014: 774 deaths

2015: 895 deaths

2016: 952 deaths

2017: 1,000 deaths

2018: 1,010 deaths

2019: 982 deaths

2020: 1,057 deaths

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous

