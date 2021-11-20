ATV driver killed in crash by impaired driver in central Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man is dead after he was driving an ATV in central Phoenix and collided with an impaired driver Friday, officials said.
The Phoenix Police Department said a woman in a sedan was driving on Osborn Road and making a left turn onto 15th Street when she turned in front of a Polaris ATV, causing the vehicles to crash.
The driver of the ATV, 32-year-old Trenton Buckner was taken to the hospital for serious injuries where he later died, officers said.
The woman, 30-year-old Monique Newton, stayed on the scene where officers said she showed signs of impairment. Newton was processed for a DUI and was booked into jail for manslaughter, police said.
Deaths on Arizona roadways:
Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:
- 2011: 825 deaths
- 2012: 821 deaths
- 2013: 844 deaths
- 2014: 774 deaths
- 2015: 895 deaths
- 2016: 952 deaths
- 2017: 1,000 deaths
- 2018: 1,010 deaths
- 2019: 982 deaths
- 2020: 1,057 deaths
The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road.
"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.
ADOT's suggestions include:
- Don’t speed or drive aggressively
- Never drive while under the influence of substances
- Avoid distractions while driving
- Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same
- When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over
- Stay extra aware in work zones
- Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous
