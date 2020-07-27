Two teens killed after truck vs. ATV crash in Mohave County; truck driver arrested

A third rider was flown to a Las Vegas hospital with life-threatening injuries, the Mohave County Sheriff's Office said.

DOLAN SPRINGS, Ariz. — Two 13-year-old girls are dead and a 19-year-old is in the hospital with serious injuries after a truck and an ATV crashed in Dolan Springs, Arizona, over the weekend.

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office arrested 27-year-old Brock Hill, the driver the truck after he fled the scene.

According to the sheriff's office, the crash happened sometime before 8:30 p.m. Saturday on Pierce Ferry Road a milepost 5. Three people were on the ATV when the collision happened with the truck.

The two 13-year-old girls were pronounced dead at the scene. The 19-year-old woman was flown to a Las Vegas area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

After the crash, Hill fled on foot and was later located by deputies and taken into custody. Hill is charged with three felony counts of leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

The sheriff's office said it remains under investigation whether alcohol or drugs were contributing factors in the crash.