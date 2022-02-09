Body of Tennessee man missing on Arizona hiking trip found

Officials said the body of Pierre Romelus, who was reported missing on Feb. 1, has been found in the Grant Creek area.

GRAHAM COUNTY, Ariz — Authorities say a Tennessee man reported missing on a hiking trip in Arizona to check out a large binocular telescope has been found dead.

Graham County Sheriff’s officials said Tuesday that the body of 50-year-old Pierre Romelus of La Vergne was located last week in the Grant Creek area near the Mount Graham International Observatory.

They say an autopsy was being done to determine the cause of death. Sheriff’s officials say they received a call on Feb. 1 from Romelus’ wife that she had not heard from her husband for more than a day.

She told authorities that he was in southern Arizona and planned to hike up Mount Graham to see the large telescope. An autopsy is being done to determine the cause of Romelus' death.

