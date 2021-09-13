Woman found dead on Scottsdale hiking trail after separating from partner

Donna Miller, 57, was hiking with her husband on the Brown’s Ranch hiking trail system on Sunday.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A woman died on a Scottsdale hiking trail over the weekend after separating from her partner in more than 100-degree heat, according to authorities.

Donna Miller, 57, was hiking with her husband on the Brown’s Ranch hiking trail system on Sunday. According to the Scottsdale Police Department, the two started the hike around 12:30 p.m. and planned to go in different directions partway through.

When Miller couldn’t be found after a few hours, her husband called 911 and her body was found around 9 p.m. after an extensive search by multiple agencies.

The high in the city was 108 degrees on Sunday. Police said Miller, who is from Rhode Island, died from heat-related illness and exposure to the weather.

In a separate incident in July, a Boston woman died while hiking on Camelback Mountain after she separated from her partner.

Angela Tramonte, 31, went hiking with a Phoenix police officer along the Echo Canyon trail without water and died after she decided to return alone partway through the hike.

Authorities said hikers should never separate during a hike and should always bring water. It’s also recommended that people start hikes earlier in the morning to avoid the heat.

