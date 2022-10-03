Price of propane up roughly 50% since invasion of Ukraine

In a warm area like Phoenix, it's easy to forget how the price of oil is affecting those in colder areas of the state who are trying to keep their homes warm.

CAMP VERDE, Ariz. — Many commuters in the Phoenix Metro area are feeling the pain at the pump as gas prices surge.

In a warm-weather area like Phoenix, it is easy to forget how the price of oil is affecting those in colder areas of the state who are trying to keep their homes warm during the winter.

Those who depend on propane for heat are having to make adjustments to prices going up at a time of the year when they should be going down

Surviving the surge

Anna Bailey has lived in Camp Verde since 1959. She’s seen energy crisis after energy crisis, but this one is biting a little bit harder; for her propane is vital.

“It’s definitely important; I don’t like cold,” Bailey said with a chuckle.

For Anna, and many who live in the Verde Lakes community of Camp Verde, the rising price of propane is a major cause of consternation. Living on a fixed income, it is getting harder and harder to keep her home warm during the chilly winters in Central Arizona.

She found by paying annually for her propane, she can save a little money.

“For the year of [20]21, I paid $900 and something [dollars],” Anna said. “For this year, back in August, I paid $1,400.”

Propane follows crude oil

“As crude oil goes, propane goes,” said Todd Root, a petrochemical analyst with RBN Energy.

The biggest cause for market fluctuation in oil prices is the war in Ukraine, Root said. Until that situation steadies, it’s nearly impossible for analysts to predict how expensive oil will get and for how long.

“So, the crystal ball gets a little murky when, you know, if you could tell me where crude oils go, and then we have a pretty good idea where propane is going,” said Root. “But I think at this point with the Ukraine situation, it's really difficult to tell where crude oil is going to go.”

Since the invasion of Ukraine, the price of propane has risen roughly 50%. Of course, other factors also determine the price for oil products such as gasoline and propane. Transportation costs, for one, have been a thorn in the side of consumers since the pandemic hit.

“I’ll make it through”

With no end in sight, the latest energy crisis has Anna worried.

“I’m scared to death of them [propane prices],” said Anna. “I don’t like it. I don’t know what to do about it.”

For Anna, she has always used the strategy of squirreling away a little at a time during the year to make the propane payment each summer. This year will be more of the same, while she relies on her faith to get through.

“God has a handle on this and he always will,” Anna said. “Somehow or another, through it all, I may be squeaking by the end of the year, but I’m going to make it.”





