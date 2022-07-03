Arizona gas prices are skyrocketing: 6 ways to improve gas mileage

The new high beats out AAA's previous record of $4.09/gallon set in 2008.

ARIZONA, USA — A lot of Arizonans will probably not be excited to break this new Arizona record.

AAA said overnight Monday that Arizona's average gas price hit an all-time high. The average price per gallon in Arizona is now $4.12. That beats out AAA's previous record of $4.09 set in 2008. And unfortunately, AAA predicts that the number will likely go up.

At the end of February 2022, traffic volume was 5% higher than the pre-pandemic level, according to the Maricopa Association of Governments. And more people on the road means more people using gas.

"Right now it’s $4.12," said Aldo Vazquez with AAA. "That’s up 4 cents overnight, 31 cents over a week ago, and about 48 cents a month ago."

And Vazquez with AAA isn’t expecting relief anytime soon.

"We’re seeing crude oil prices spike and the longer that this conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues, unfortunately, that means motorists are going to be feeling it at the pump."

As for alternatives? 12 News spoke with some motorists considering switching to biking. The latest data from Valley Metro shows ridership on buses and the light rail declining from November 2021 to January 2022.

2021 in general saw its lowest ridership in years due to the pandemic.

If you do have to get on the road, AAA has some tips to try and be more fuel-efficient:

Consolidate errands

Avoid rush hour traffic

Carpool

Remove junk out of the back of your trunk that could be weighing your car down

Make sure everything is working properly on your car

Follow road rules and avoid sudden accelerations or sudden breaking

To find the lowest gas prices in Arizona, click here.

