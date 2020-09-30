Arizona state troopers could soon receive body-worn cameras, Gov. Doug Ducey's office said

12 News asked for more specific information regarding the program and the roll-out but the governor's office did not provide it.

PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video is from an earlier newscast.

Troopers across Arizona will soon receive body-worn cameras, Gov. Doug Ducey's office announced Wednesday.

The governor's office announced a new plan "involving private sector suppliers" to start providing troopers with the cameras.

12 News asked for more specific information regarding the program and the roll-out but the governor's office declined to provide it.

The office did not specify which companies would be providing the equipment, instead referring 12 News to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The department will provide 150 cameras to state troopers, the governor's office said in a press release.

Those initial cameras were donated and the state did not pay for them, the governor's office told 12 News.

The troopers will be in both rural and urban areas throughout Arizona, but their specific locations were not disclosed.

The governor's office said in the release that the phased-in approach will begin rolling out "over the coming months."

It will help the department "better determine the staffing, infrastructure and technological requirements of an agency-wide rollout."

Ducey plans to work with state lawmakers in the upcoming legislative session to secure funding to put a body-worn camera on every trooper, the governor's office said.

The issue of equipping Arizona state troopers with body-worn cameras has been recently discussed after Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel decided not to criminally charge the trooper who shot and killed Dion Johnson.

Adel said in a statement on Wednesday that she applauded Ducey for the move.

"Transparency and accountability are critical elements within our criminal justice system," the emailed statement read.

"Mandatory use of body-worn cameras for all uniformed officers in the field is absolutely vital and that is why I have made this one of my top priorities as Maricopa County attorney."

The governor's office told 12 News that Ducey and Adel regularly communicate, but did not specify whether they had spoken about Wednesday's announcement.

Ducey's office said in a statement earlier this month that the governor has "advocated all session for this funding to equip every state trooper with a body-worn camera."

"It's still a priority and something we're going to be working to get into the budget moving forward," the governor's office said at the time.

The governor's proposal from January included $5 million for 1,267 body cameras for troopers.

Adel earlier this month also called for troopers to wear body cameras, calling it a matter of public concern following her decision not to criminally prosecute the trooper involved in Johnson's shooting death.

“Body-worn cameras for uniformed officers in the field is just good policy,” Adel said. “I don’t know if it would have made a difference (in the Johnson case) because we don’t have that information.”

Adel, who was appointed to her position after Bill Montgomery was appointed to the Arizona Supreme Court, is running to keep her seat against Democrat Julie Gunnigle this November.

In January, I called for funding to equip every @Arizona_DPS state trooper with a body-worn camera. That proposal, and many others, got upended by the pandemic.



Thanks to new private sector suppliers, I’m announcing a new plan to begin phasing in the use of this equipment. 1/ — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) September 30, 2020